'Vertonghen to Man Utd makes sense' - Ex-Tottenham defender would be ideal partner for Maguire, says Jenas

A former Spurs midfielder thinks the Red Devils should try to bring in the Belgian centre-back on a free transfer

Jan Vertonghen would be the ideal partner for Harry Maguire, according to Jermaine Jenas, who says a move to "makes sense" for the ex- defender.

Vertonghen confirmed his departure from Spurs in a heartfelt social media post after taking in his final outing for the club during a 1-1 draw at on Sunday.

The 33-year-old told his followers on Instagram: "So my time at the club comes to an end, a sad day for many reasons

"Thank you for all the support over the years. You've been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it's goodbye."

The international racked up 315 appearances for the Lilywhites over the course of an eight-year spell in north London, forming a formidable centre-back partnership with fellow countryman Toby Alderweireld in the process.

Vertonghen declared himself open to a new challenge away from Tottenham earlier this year, citing Spain or Italy as possible next destinations.

Jenas believes the experienced defender still has plenty to offer in the Premier League, and that he could be the answer to United's issues at the back.

Maguire has helped transform Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into a more solid outfit since completing a record £80 million ($103m) move to Old Trafford from Leicester last summer.

However, it has been suggested that the England international has been hindered by playing alongside Victor Lindelof, and Jenas says Vertonghen would be a far more reliable option for the Red Devils.

The former Spurs midfielder told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I keep touting him around everywhere but I’m sorry, Jan Vertonghen on a free is the best free transfer centre-half out there.

"If you can get Harry Maguire back on the right side and get an actual ball-playing centre-half as a left-sider, that little dynamic may change things for them as well and he’s free.

"Manchester United will know what they’re doing, they’ll have a plan but defensively they’re miles off it. I know how good he is.

"It baffles me when I see him in the stand every week because I know how good he this player is. I’ve played with him, I’ve watched him and on a free transfer, it just makes sense."