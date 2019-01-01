Vela smashes MLS record with hat-trick as playoff field is set

The Mexican shattered the record set by Josef Martinez in 2018 as LAFC ended their regular-season campaign with a 3-1 win

star Carlos Vela broke the record for regular-season goals in his hat-trick performance, while 's Josef Martinez scored on his return.

Vela shattered the record set by Martinez (31) in 2018 as LAFC ended their regular-season campaign with a 3-1 win over on Sunday.

LAFC's Vela surpassed Martinez with 34 goals thanks to his treble against the Rapids at Banc of California Stadium, while he also won the Golden Boot.

Vela broke the deadlock with a sublime opener in the 28th minute before the international's overhead kick doubled the lead three minutes later in Los Angeles.

Kei Kamara pulled a goal back for the Rapids in the 40th minute, but Vela restored LAFC's two-goal advantage six minutes into the second half.

Supporters' Shield winners LAFC – who broke the record for most points (72) and equalled the mark for most goals scored (85) in the regular season – will face either or in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic opened the scoring but the Galaxy suffered a 4-2 defeat away to on Decision Day.

The Galaxy twice led, however, the visitors conceded three unanswered goals to finish fifth and set up a showdown with Minnesota – who lost 1-0 to as the latter locked up the second seed.

Martinez returned from a knee injury to lead reigning MLS champions Atlanta to a 3-1 victory against New Revolution.

Article continues below

The international scored Atlanta's second goal of the match to take his season tally to 27 goals as Frank de Boer's men look ahead to another meeting with the seventh-placed Revolution in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs.

The King is back

And he's hungry pic.twitter.com/tvOVYj4pNg — FC (@ATLUTD) October 6, 2019

As a result of Sunday's action, and LAFC will have a bye for the first week of the postseason, while the East will see host , the visit the and Atlanta United take on the visiting Revolution.

Out west, meanwhile, Minnesota United will host the Galaxy, will take on last year's finalists in the and will head to Seattle to take on the Sounders.