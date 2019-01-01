Varane: Real Madrid players lost track of Neymar transfer rumours

The defender admits it was hard to keep up with the number of reports linking the Brazilian superstar with a move to Santiago Bernabeu over the summer

Raphael Varane says the dressing room “lost track” of the transfer situation surrounding striker Neymar during the off-season.

Neymar found himself at the centre of a summer-long transfer saga after expressing his desire to leave PSG just two years on from his world-record €222million (£200m/$249m) move from .

The 27-year-old was keen on a return to Camp Nou, though Real Madrid also entered the race with their Catalan rivals unable to agree a deal with the French champions.

PSG sporting director Leonardo said the club were willing to let Neymar leave, but only if the club received an acceptable offer.

Despite frenzied speculation right up until the September 2 deadline, no deal was agreed and Neymar ended up staying at Parc des Princes.

Varane says the Real Madrid players were aware of the speculation but struggled to keep up with the sheer number of rumours surrounding the player.

"Every day there seemed to be a new announcement - we ended up losing track of the situation," he told Le Parisien.

"We didn't talk about it constantly, we were simply focused on the beginning of our season."

Varane and his Real teammates are preparing for their opening match of the season against, ironically, PSG in Paris on Wednesday.

Neymar, though, is not available for the tie through suspension, while strike partner Kylian Mbappe also misses out through injury.

Despite being shorn of such attacking talent, Varane insists Real Madrid will not be taking PSG lightly.

"Obviously they are two very talented players, but it's still a really competitive team," he added."It will take a great Real Madrid to beat Paris Saint-Germain.

"In terms of pressure, El Clasico is unique, but also a match against PSG is a stimulating and exciting clash."

Neymar made his first PSG appearance of the season against on Saturday as he attempts to move on from his unsettled summer.

The former Santos forward received a hostile reception from the PSG fans despite a stunning overhead kick in stoppage time to give the champions a 1-0 win.

Speaking about the reception he received from the supporters, Neymar said that “every home game he plays will be like an away game” from now on.