Van Dijk won’t write off Man City despite Liverpool’s ‘special’ win over title rivals

The Dutch defender helped the Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Blues at Anfield, but will be maintaining a “boring” stance in the battle for supremacy

Virgil van Dijk is refusing to rule out of the Premier League title race despite a “special” win for taking them nine points clear of the defending champions.

A crunch clash played out amid a raucous atmosphere at Anfield on Sunday saw the Reds put down another notable marker.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were at their clinical best against the Blues, taking full advantage of the injury issues being endured by their rivals to claim a 3-1 victory.

Liverpool are only 12 games into the 2019-20 campaign, but they have already opened up a commanding advantage at the summit and are considered by many to have one hand on the crown.

Van Dijk admits a sizeable step has been taken towards achieving that end goal, telling reporters after a thrilling afternoon on Merseyside: “It’s like any other three points of course, but it was a bit special because you are playing against the champions, your direct rival.

“You can imagine everyone is happy we got three points again, especially before an international break.

“It is not a nice feeling if you go into the international break having dropped points – especially at home – so we were very good and we had to be if we were going to get the three points.

“We all know and we all feel there are so many games left that so many things can happen between now and May.

“We are very happy with the position we are in, but we cannot take it for granted. We just have to keep going and take it game-by-game.

“The busy period is still to come – December is unbelievably busy. Then we have January and February and you never know what can happen.

“We want everyone to be fit and at their best, but you can’t be at your best every other day. Hopefully, we will do it, but we can’t think about it.”

Van Dijk is expecting City, who reined in the Reds last term to take the ultimate prize, to remain in contention throughout the remainder of the season.

He insists nobody at Anfield is buying into the claims that Liverpool are easing towards a first title in 30 years, with there still much work for them to do.

The commanding Dutch defender added: “They [City] are the champions first of all so they will definitely be up there again.

“The other teams have been doing well. The only thing we focus on is the game ahead of us.

“It’s pretty boring I keep saying it, but it is actually a fact. Let’s just go for it.

“We are very happy with the situation and we shouldn’t take it for granted. Anything can happen.”

Liverpool will return to domestic action on November 23 with a trip to .