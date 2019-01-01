Van Dijk: Adrian will slot into Liverpool team easily after Alisson injury blow

The Brazilian keeper went off less than 45 minutes into the new season, thrusting the new backup into the Anfield limelight straight away

Virgil van Dijk says ’s new backup goalkeeper Adrian will fit seamlessly into the team after first-choice keeper Alisson suffered an injury on Friday.

The Brazilian went off during the first half of their opening-day thrashing of Norwich City, slipping to the turf as he moved to take a goal kick.

Liverpool are waiting for a definitive medical diagnosis on what is thought to be a calf problem, with Jurgen Klopp hoping he will be out for a matter of weeks, rather than months.

With Simon Mignolet having returned to with earlier in the week, former West Ham man Adrian was brought in as an instant replacement.

“Alisson is very important for us but whatever the outcome [of the injury] we have to deal with it and we are going to deal with it,” said Van Dijk.

“Adrian is at that age, that stage of his life and career, that he can come in and slot in to the team pretty easy. He has been through so many things in the Premier League.

“When he came on, I just wished him luck and to do his normal things. It is unlucky that we conceded but that's part of football sometimes.”

The 32-year-old Adrian has a wealth of experience in English football, having spent six seasons with West Ham.

He made 150 appearances for the club, 125 of which came in the Premier League, but he won’t have been expecting to make his Anfield debut quite so soon.

Liverpool have reportedly considered an emergency deal for another goalkeeper, with no senior deputy if something were to sideline Adrian.

The 35-year-old Andy Lonergan, released by over the summer, linked up with the Reds to provide depth in pre-season and could be brought back in on a free transfer.

Liverpool got their Premier League title challenge off to the perfect start against Norwich but thoughts will now turn to the UEFA Super Cup. Having won the , they travel to Istanbul on Wednesday to face winners .

A trip to next weekend continues a busy start to the new season, before they welcome to Merseyside on August 24.