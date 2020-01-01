Valencia wishes Ighalo success in Manchester United’s No. 25 shirt

The former Nigeria international was handed the shirt number vacated by the 34-year-old at Old Trafford on Tuesday

Antonio has wished new signing Odion Ighalo all the best after he was handed the No. 25 shirt.

The Nigerian striker completed a shock loan move to Old Trafford from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

On Tuesday, the former man was handed the No. 25 shirt, which became vacant after the departure of Valencia to LDU Quito in 2019.

The 34-year-old has taken to the social media to reflect on how the shirt served as a source of inspiration to him and wished his successor well.

“I always saw the number as an opportunity to work beyond my dreams,” Valencia tweeted.

“It has been my inspiration and became my amulet. I wish you all the success now with this shirt brother.”

Ighalo, who bagged 33 goals in 82 Premier League games for Watford before leaving for in 2017, will hope to hit the ground running for the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old could make his debut when Manchester United take on in a league game on February 17.