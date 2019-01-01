Vahid Halilhodzic replaces Herve Renard as Morocco coach

The former PSG and Algeria coach has agreed to take over the Atlas Lions after former coach Renard moved to Saudi Arabia

Vahid Halilhodzic has been named the new head coach of , the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has confirmed.

The former PSG boss was officially presented at a news conference in Rabat on Thursday.

This brings to an end the Atlas Lions' exhaustive search for a permanent replacement for Herve Renard, who left his role after a disappointing 2019 outing in .

A former Yugoslavia international who won the Uefa European U21 Championship, and with during his playing days, Halilhodzic started his coaching career in 1990 with Velez.

The 67-year-old had subsequent spells at Beauvais, , and before a two-year stint with PSG, with whom he lifted the Coupe de in 2004.

On the international scene, he was in charge of Cote d’Ivoire, and .

His primary goal is to qualify the North African country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in . Morocco featured in the 2018 edition but crashed out after the group stage matches.