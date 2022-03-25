Uzoho far better than Okoye? Fans reignite debate as Super Eagles hold Ghana
Francis Uzoho’s impressive display against Ghana has reawakened debate on who should be Nigeria’s first choice goalkeeper amongst fans on social media.
In the absence of Sparta Rotherdam’s Maduka Okoye due to illness, the Cyprus based star was in goal against the Black Stars in Friday’s Fifa World Cup play-off.
Uzoho’s repaid coach Augustine Eguavoen’s confidence in him by making crucial saves as the African classic ended 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.
That inspired football enthusiasts to storm social media to continue the unending debate on who should remain as first choice goalie of the 2013 African kings, with many rooting for the former Deportivo La Coruna player.
Some feel is Okoye had been in goal, Nigeria would have leaked at least three goals against Otto Addo's side. Thus, they labelled the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper's absence as a blessing in disguise.
Nothwithstanding, a few feels Okoye is better than Uzoho.
Who should be Super Eagles' first choice goalkeeper? Let us know in the comments