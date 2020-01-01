USWNT star Morgan finally makes Spurs debut in WSL after shaking off knee injury

The World Cup winner linked up with the north London giants in September, but had to be patient in pursuit of her bow for the club

World Cup winner Alex Morgan has finally made her WSL debut for , with the American superstar stepping off the bench to make her bow in a meeting with Reading.

Spurs snapped up the 31-year-old in September and were considered to have pulled off quite the coup.

Morgan has gone over a year without taking in a competitive appearance after giving birth to daughter Charlie in April 2020.

Her first appearance for her new side came on Saturday when she replaced Rianna Dean in the 69th minute of the match.

She had been hoping to step back onto the field before now, but saw her bow in north London pushed back.

An unfortunate knee problem prevented her from rejoining the fold , with Morgan telling AP Sports : "There’s times definitely where I think stress builds up or I kind of get a little too anxious.

"But I think that I’ve handled it quite well.

"Hopefully in the next two weeks I’ll get on the field with team because we’ve had quite a tough run, especially in the month of October.

"So, I really want to help the team.

"The amount of decelerations (in training) and that puts a toll on your body, especially my body, that’s just gone through building and creating, growing a human.

"So, I kind of had a little setback with my knee. It’s nothing too serious.”

Morgan has only signed a short-term deal with Tottenham through to the end of December, with the intention being for her to see game time ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

No decision has been taken as yet regarding an extended stay in , with Morgan adding: "I have a plan to go back for the holidays, but you just don't know if I'm planning to continue on here or not

"It all really depends on Covid, and the NWSL as well and what their plans are for next season so I feel like I'm taking it week by week.

"One thing I know is that I want to go home and introduce Charlie to my family because I’ve kind of snatched her away and took her to England with me."

There have been suggestions that Orlando Pride, who Morgan represented prior to linking up with Spurs, will look to put an agreement in place that allows them to add the proven performer to their books ahead of the 2021 NWSL season.