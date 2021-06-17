USMNT star Dike reacts to transfer 'noise' amid links to Leeds, Newcastle and Everton

The 21-year-old forward enjoyed a productive loan spell at Barnsley in 2020-21 and could soon be heading out of Orlando City

Daryl Dike is trying to turn a deaf ear to the transfer "noise" that he is generating, with the USMNT star seeing a productive loan spell at Barnsley in 2020-21 bring him to the attention of a number of Premier League sides.

The 21-year-old striker hit nine goals through 22 appearances for the Tykes last season, with his power and pace said to be drawing admiring glances from the likes of Leeds United, Newcastle and Everton.

There has even been talk of Manchester United and Chelsea buying into the potential of a United States international, but the Orlando City-owned frontman is reluctant to be drawn on where his future will lie.

What has been said?

Dike has told MLS Soccer on the speculation swirling around him: "For me, all that stuff is kinda extra noise.

"Obviously for me I’ve been blessed to go on the experience at Barnsley and play with the national team as well.

"I’ve had lot of experiences and I kind of told myself from the beginning I want to bring back everything that I’ve learned about the new culture, learned about the new style of play and come back here and kind of see how I’ve grown as a player.

"In terms of all the extra things happening, that’s just something when the time comes.

"For me right now, it’s focusing on acclimating back to the team and seeing how I can be able to affect the games in the next couple of weeks."

He added: "For me, I’ve always said I want to play in the top competitions, play against the top competition and play under the greatest staff.

"Thus far, I’ve been blessed with being able to see guys like Nani, [who has] won tons of competitions.

"For me, I want to be able compete at high levels, whether it be at World Cups and playing in all these top competitions in the world.

"For me, I just want to continue to grow as a player and be able to do those things."

The bigger picture

Barnsley opted against taking up a purchase option on Dike at the end of his four-month loan spell at Oakwell.

The Tykes were left with little choice but to walk away from a deal after missing out on promotion to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs.

It is reported that they could have landed Dyke for $20 million (£14m), but the funds are not there in South Yorkshire without top-flight football.

That is leaving the door open for others to make a move, but Dike has returned to Florida to link up with Orlando City in their 2021 MLS campaign - as they sit third in the Eastern Conference after seven games.

