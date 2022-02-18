USMNT goalkeeper Turner warns Arsenal No.1 Ramsdale he is not heading to England to ‘collect a cheque’

Matt Turner has warned Aaron Ramsdale that is coming for his No.1 spot at Arsenal, with the United States international goalkeeper pointing out that he is not heading to north London in order to “collect a cheque and ride off into the sunset”.

The Gunners have a £5 million ($7m) deal in place with MLS side the New England Revolution that will see them acquire a proven 27-year-old shot-stopper in the summer.

Turner has shown in the past with club and country that he is not one to back down from a challenge, with his intention being to become a regular between the sticks for Premier League heavyweights.

What has been said?

Turner has said in the Evening Standard of his ambition: “When I got my first chance with the national team, it was only as a No.3.

“No one ever really took me seriously, so I’m not going over there just to collect a cheque and ride off into the sunset.

“I’m going to push myself, I’m going to push Aaron and continue to help him get better and help myself get better.”

Can Turner succeed in England?

Turner now has 16 caps with the USMNT to his name and was named MLS All-Star Game MVP and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.

He has come a long way in a short space of time, having only made his international debut a little over 12 months ago, but believes he is ready to make an impact on a prominent European stage.

Article continues below

Turner added: “You dream. You don’t really see a clear path of how it’s going to happen, but you just trust the work and trust your dream every single day, and continue to work hard, be self-aware, know what you need to work on, and listen to your coaches around you.

“I understand that it’s really challenging to get your foot in the door, so it’s really hard to say no to not only the chance to go fulfil a dream, but also to go challenge myself at the highest level and play for one of the biggest, most recognisable brands in the world in Arsenal.”

Further reading