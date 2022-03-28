USMNT accidentally celebrate with banner saying 'Qualified' despite not yet sealing World Cup spot

The U.S. men's national team haven't quite booked their spot at the World Cup, but a banner unveiled after Sunday's 5-1 win over Panama said otherwise.

Following the match in Orlando, the U.S. celebrated with a banner saying that they had qualified, with the error quickly noticed and the banner put away.

The U.S. were unable to qualify directly following Costa Rica's win over El Salvador, but only a historic loss against Los Ticos on Wednesday will prevent them from sealing a spot in Qatar.

What was said?

"We made a big step towards our goal of qualifying for the World Cup," head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We know we're not there yet despite what that banner might have said.

"We know we still have a game to go and it's a difficult game in Costa Rica so our job right now is to recover, do regeneration and then get healthy guys, fit guys, on the field and go compete in San Jose, where we've never won before."

“The guys didn't know at all what it said. It was just handed to them,” Christian Pulisic added to MLSScoccer.com. "So once we realized, it's just, there's no need to show that off because we still have a job to do. And we know that.”

What's next?

The U.S. will book their ticket to Qatar with a win or draw in Costa Rica, while goal difference also gives them a massive cushion even if they do lose.

Berhalter's side will head into the match with a massive edge, with Costa Rica required to win by at least six goals to leapfrog the USMNT for that third spot.

As things stand, Costa Rica are fourth, which would be good for a spot in a playoff, with only Canada having automatically qualified so far.

Mexico are also in the mix for a spot as they face El Salvador on Wednesday.

