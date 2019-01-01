Umotong scores in Brighton's draw with Reading

The Nigerian forward got her first league goal of the season for Hope Powell's side against the visitors on Friday night

Ini Umotong scored her first English Women's goal of the season for in Friday night's 2-2 draw with Reading.

The 25-year-old had scored a goal in her team's 5-0 win over London Bees in a Continental contest, which was her second in seven matches in all competitions this season.

Umotong, who was making her sixth league appearance for Hope Powell's team this season against Reading, was aiming to help her side bounce back from Sunday's 4-0 defeat at .

The hosts started on the back foot when Fara Williams gave the visitors the lead as early as 15 minutes into the game but Kayleigh Green set up Aileen Whalen to level matters three minutes later.

In the 34th minute, Lec Le Garrec teed up Umotong and the international made no mistake to fire Brighton in front at The People's Pension Stadium.

Article continues below

However, Brighton's hopes of securing their second win of the season were dashed when Remi Allen struck deep inside additional time to deny the home side the victory.

Umotong, who lasted the duration of the match, has now scored three goals in 11 outings in all competitions for Brighton this term.

The draw means Powell's side are ninth with six points from eight matches and they will take on Hotspur in their next league contest on December 8.