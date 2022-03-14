Chelsea fans have been ordered to stop their "completely inappropriate" chanting of owner Roman Abramovich's name by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according the latter's spokesperson.

Clutches of Blues supporters have continued to bellow the name of the outgoing club owner, amid sanctions issued against him by the UK government in relation to the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

Their actions have already come under fire in other quarters, but now a spokesperson for Johnson has further weighed in on the matter

What has been said?

“We recognise the strength of feeling around people's clubs," came an official statement from Johnson's spokesperson.

"But that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time.

“I think people can show passion and support for their club without resorting to that sort of stuff.”

PM weighs in on potential sale

Elsewhere, Johnson's spokeperson spoke out on the potential sale of the club, with Abramovich having looked to offload it before the sanctions hit.

"We are open to the sale of the club, we would consider an application for a licence to allow that to happen in the right circumstances," it was added.

Article continues below

"But it is for Chelsea to determine the exact process. My understanding is potential buyers would approach the club, who would then need to apply for a further amended licence to facilitate the sale.

"As far as I'm aware that hasn't happened at this point."

Further reading