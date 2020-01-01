Ujah's assist helps Union Berlin earn draw against Sane's Schalke 04

The Nigeria forward helped his team fight back to secure a point in Sunday's league game at the Stadion An der Alten Forstere

Anthony Ujah provided an assist as Union Berlin held Salif Sane's 04 to a 1-1 draw in Sunday's encounter.

Ujah laid the assist for Robert Andrich to open the scoring in the 11th minute before Jonjoe Kenny drew Schalke level 17 minutes later.

The forward was in action for 78 minutes for Union Berlin before he was replaced by Joshua Mees, while defender Sane was on parade from start to finish for the visitors.

More teams

The result was Schalke 04's first point since the restart of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season after the coronavirus lockdown while the hosts picked up their second straight draw at home.

Schalke 04 are 10th on the Bundesliga table after gathering 38 points from 30 points and Union Berlin are 14th with 32 points after 30 games.

The Royal Blues' form has been particularly poor since the season resumed after the coronavirus-enforced suspension, suffering four straight defeats as they lost to , , and , conceding 10 goals and scoring just one.

Ujah made his eighth league start of the season on Sunday, and he has scored two goals and provided an assist in 20 league appearances so far while Sane has played 15 league matches with two goals to his credit.

A point apiece all that's to be had from this one 🤝#Bundesliga #FCUS04 pic.twitter.com/Zg7uFnkjga — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) June 7, 2020

's Amine Harit was not available for the match as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury while Nigeria's Suleiman Abdullahi was an unused substitute for the Berlin outfit.

Article continues below

On the international scene, Ujah made his debut for Nigeria in 2013 and he has made seven appearances for the Super Eagles so far, with his last international outing dating back to a friendly fixture against Niger in September 2015.

Although he was born in , Sane has made 30 appearances for Senegal since he switched his international allegiance to the West African country in 2012.

Union Berlin will be hoping to secure their first league victory since February 24 when they visit Koln for their next league fixture on June 13 while Schalke 04 welcome fifth-place to the Veltins-Arena with the aim of grabbing their first league win since January 17.