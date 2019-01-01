Uganda v South Africa: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Bafana will look to redeem themselves when they take on the Cranes in the Plate semi-final on Tuesday

Redemption will be in the air when take on in the Plate semi-final on Tuesday evening.

Bafana are licking their wounds after Botswana stunned them on penalties.

However, the purpose of the tournament for Bafana has been to use it as a platform to breed in some of the younger players for future use.

This should see interim coach David Notoane, who is standing in for Stuart Baxter, hope for a more positive showing, especially defensively.

Meanwhile, the Cranes could be a tough test for Bafana.

Although, they lost to Lesotho, they are not to be taken for granted, and the fact that Uganda have never previously beaten Bafana, they will be keen to upset the home side.

Game Uganda v South Africa Date Tuesday, June 04 Time 17:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

While Bafana fans might have been disappointed with the result, the performance was not dire as they were two goals to the good before their collapse.

This should give Notoane much solace when he names his starting XI.

Players such as Luther Singh and Grant Margeman, are likely to be the first names on the teamsheet.

The attacking duo looked positive against the Zebras and were both on target.

Perhaps Notoane’s biggest headaches will be at the back.

Conceding two goals in one game would not have sat well with the technical team and that could see changes made.

On the other hand, Uganda failed to find the back of the net against Lesotho which should worry the technical team.

Dan Sserunkuma was on the bench against Lesotho, and his introduction could give the East Africans a major boost upfront.

Worrying for Uganda is the fact that they have not won any of their last three games in all competitions.

They will be determined to bounce back and build some momentum with the 2019 coming up.

In order to achieve something positive, they will need to be resolute at the back and should be wary of Bafana between minutes 15-30 as both of Bafana's goals have come within that timeframe.

Match Preview

This will be just the third meeting between the two nations since 2004. The previous two meetings both ended with a positive result in favour of Bafana.

The most recent meeting was a 2006 Fifa World Cup qualifier which saw Bafana edge Uganda 2-1.