Uefa Europa League: Moses' Spartak Moscow, Ndidi's Leicester City and Osimhen's Napoli drawn in same group

Friday's draw in Istanbul has thrown up some mouth-watering match-ups involving African players

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli, Victor Moses’ Spartak Moscow and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City have been placed together in Group C of the Uefa Europa League following Friday's draw.

The upcoming games in the group would reunite several other African stars including Kelechi Iheanacho, Ghana’s Daniel Amartey, Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Zambia’s Patson Daka and Algeria duo Faouzi Ghoulam and Adam Ounas.

They also have Polish giants Legia Warsaw to contend with in Group C.

In Group A, Islam Slimani’s Lyon will face Leon Balogun and Joe Aribo’s Rangers alongside Sparta Prague and Brondby for a chance to advance in the tournament.

Thanks to a 1-0 win in the first-leg of their play-off clash against Alashkert, Rangers advanced to the group stage after a goalless draw in the return fixture on Thursday.

Following his contribution in helping Olympiacos avoid defeat in Armenia on Thursday night with his maiden goal for the Greek club, Henry Onyekuru's new team are paired with Mbwana Samatta and Bright Osayi-Samuel's Fenerbahce in Group D with Royal Antwerp and Eintracht Frankfurt completing the pairing.

Mbaye Diagne and Sofiane Feghouli's Galatasaray are in Group E and they are expected to battle Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow and French club Marseille.

Finally, Paul Onuachu’s and Cyriel Dessers' Genk were pooled alongside Said Benrahma's West Ham United, Rapid Wien and Dinamo Zagreb in Group H.

After spending the last two weeks on the sidelines due to an injury, Moses returned to action in Thursday's Premier League match as Spartak Moscow suffered a 2-1 loss to Sochi.

Moses played a role in the People's Team's qualification for the secondary European competition with his contribution of four goals and two assists which helped them finish second in the Russian Premier League last season.

The 30-year-old's stay was made permanent earlier this summer as he penned a two-year deal which ended his nine-year stint at Chelsea.