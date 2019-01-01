Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong thrilled with Chievo win

The Friulian White-Blacks halted their four-game winless run at Dacia Arena to the delight of the Nigeria international

defender William Troost-Ekong is pleased with their 1-0 victory over in Sunday’s Italian Seria A game.

The Friulian White-Blacks had gone four games without a win before Łukasz Teodorczyk‘s goal helped them to return to winning ways at the Dacia Arena.

The 25-year-old who made his 28th appearance for the side played a key role to help them secure the maximum points with a solid performance in defence.

The victory saw them move four places above the relegation zone with 22 points from 24 games and the former Bursaspor player has taken to the social medial to revel in the win.

“Plus three points,” Troost-Ekong posted on Instagram.

Udinese will hope to consolidate on the win when they play host to on March 3.