Uchenna Kanu wins Player of the Year award in the USA
National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has named Uchenna Kanu as the NAIA Women's Player of the Year for 2019 following a record-breaking year in the United States.
The Southeastern striker bagged the coveted prize following one of the most decorated collegiate outings in NAIA history, having emerged the all-time career leader with 157 goals and 366 points.
The award which was decided by the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women’s coaches and three 11-member teams on Wednesday.
Uchenna Kanu named National Player of the Year, Pensacola FC has 3 on All American 1st Team! #FirstCityBestCity #PensacolaFC https://t.co/JkPJGjuEOP— Pensacola FC (@PensacolaFC) December 11, 2019
Before the start of the final year, the striker had finished top scorer with 10 goals as Nigeria won its maiden Wafu Women's Cup titles in May.
The 21-year-old also starred at the Women's World Cup in France as the country reached the Round of 16 for the first time in 20 years.
On her return to the USA, Kanu who graduates with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management this month helped Pensacola to win the US Women's Premier Soccer League title.