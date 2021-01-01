UAE Arabian Gulf League: Al Ain duo Kodjo Laba and Khalid Eisa bag best awards for March

Bani Yas coach Daniel Isaila bagged the coach of the month award...

Al Ain forward Kodjo Laba and shot-stopper Khalid Eisa won the best player and goalkeeper award for the month of March in the Arabian Gulf League (AGL), by garnering maximum votes through online polling.

How did Laba fare in March?

The striker was in a rich vein of form in March as he scored four goals in an equal number of matches. The Togolese forward scored a brace against Al Wahda which helped his team win the match 4-0. Four days later, he once again found the net and this time it was against league leaders Bani Yas. He continued to wear his scoring boots against Ajman as well before the league came to a halt for the international break.

Eisa had the safest pair of hands

If Laba was scoring the goals upfront, Eisa was almost unbreachable under the sticks. In five matches, he conceded just three goals. Al Wasl's Ronaldo Mendes and Bani Yas' Sultan Al Shamsi and Joao Pedro were the only ones who could score past the keeper.

Daniel Isaila wins best coach

Bani Yas manager Daniel Isaila won the best coach award for all the right reasons as he guided his team to the top of the table. They won all four matches in March to displace Al Jazira from the top and occupy pole position. During their winning streak, they scored eight goals and conceded only thrice. With five matchdays to go, they have their future firmly in their hands and if they do not slip up they will be crowned champions.

The winners will be awarded ahead of their respective games on matchday 23 of the AGL.