UAE 5-1 Jordan: Al Mabkhout’s sensational hat-trick powers Bert van Marwijk's men

The Al Jazira forward continued his rich vein of form as he scored a brilliant hat-trick…

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will certainly head into the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers next month in top form as they registered a 5-1 win over Jordan on Monday evening.

In a friendly organized at the Al Ahli Youth Club, Bert van Marwijk’s side too control of the proceedings right from the start.

Ali Mabkhout, who scored 25 goals and has 10 assists for Al Jazira this season in the UAE Pro League, scored twice in the first half with Khalil Ibrahim scoring the third.

Article continues below

After the break, the 30-year-old scored the fourth of the game to complete his hat-trick. However, Jordan did manage to pull one back through striker Odai Al-Saify. Kayo Kanido scored the fifth goal for the home side as they completed the rout over Jordan.

FT: UAE 🇦🇪 5 - 1 🇯🇴 JOR



Ali Mabkhout records a hat-trick as UAE register a convincing win against Jordan in a friendly match!



📍 Rashid Stadium, Dubai pic.twitter.com/bK9ZqKR3c0 — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) May 24, 2021

UAE are currently placed fourth in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with six points behind Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Jordan are third with 10 points in Group B, level on points with Kuwait and trail Australia by a mere two points.