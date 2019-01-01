U23 Afcon: When are Nigeria playing against Zambia and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the game between Imama Amapakabo's men and the Southern African nation

will be aiming to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to when they take on Zambia in their second Group B game at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

The defending champions need to avoid defeat on Tuesday to boost their chances of progressing into the semi-final and qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Eagles sit at the base of the group with no point while Zambia are third in the standings after sharing the spoils against .

Nigeria have been boosted with the arrival of forward Taiwo Awoniyi and midfielder Okechwukwu Azubuike while Zambia have talisman Patson Daka back in the team to strengthen their attacking options, after playing out a goalless draw against South Africa on Saturday.

When is the game?

The crucial match will kick-off at 7:00pm (West African Time) on Tuesday, November 12.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

The game will not be live on television after SuperSport confirmed Caf's blackout because of the termination of Lagardere's media rights deal.

Date Kick-off Match Channels November 12 7PM Zambia U23 vs Nigeria U23 -

Where is the game?

Article continues below

The game will be played at Al-Salam Stadium, Cairo where they began their campaign on Saturday.

How can fans get involved?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.