U17 Women's World Cup qualifier: Nelly Ekeh leads Nigeria squad against Guinea

The Ibom Angels goalkeeper will captain the Flamingos in their qualifying tournament opener against Guinea in Conakry this week

announced an 18-girl squad for the first round, first leg of the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup qualifier, with Nelly Ekeh to lead them against Guinea on Saturday.

The Flamingoes are hoping to make to the showpiece in after missing out for the first time in the last edition held in in 2018 and will open their qualifying campaign against the Guineans.

During their camping build-up, they played four local friendlies, recording victories in all, including Mees Palace U15 Boys [3-2], Abuja Queens [6-1], Naija Ratels 6-0 and FCT U15 Boys 3-0.

In a quest for a first-leg lead, acting head coach Bankole Olowookere has named a strong team, comprising of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and six strikers.

Olowookere will be counting on the experience of Confluence Queens forward Yina Adoo, captain Ekeh and team's topscorer Yemisi Samuel, who boasts eight goals in four warm-up games.

They will depart for Conakry on Thursday morning ahead of their first-leg clash at the September 28 Stadium on March 7 before the reserve fixture in Lagos a week later.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Nelly Ekeh - Ibom Angels, Shukura Bakare - Dream Stars;

Defenders: Chinyere Kalu - Rivers Angels, Chidinma Ogbuchi - FC Robo, Oluwabunmi Oladeji - Dream Stars, Miracle Ohaeri- Ibom Angels, Blessing Sunday - Osun Babes;

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun - Rivers Angels, Yina Adoo - Confluence Queens, Anuoluwaapo Salisu - Dream Stars, Olamide Bolaji- Osun Babes, Amarachi Odoma - Nasarawa Amazon;

Forwards: Oluwayemisi Samuel- Osun Babes, Taiwo Lawal - Aseyori Queens, Olushola Shobowale- FC Robo, Rofiat Imuran - Sunshine Queens, Hannah Yusuf - Nasarawa Amazons; Alvine Dahz - Bayelsa Queens;