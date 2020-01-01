Tunisia open national team training camp amid coronavirus pandemic

Some Carthage Eagles stars are in the country during the global health challenge and they are prepared regroup for the first time since November

coach Mondher Kebaier has summoned 26 players for a two-batch training session which will start on June 8 and end on June 21.

The training camp is the first gathering of the Carthage Eagles since their last fixture against Equatorial Guinea in November 2019, and it will be divided into two stages with 13 players each because of coronavirus safety procedures.

They were initially scheduled to play in March before the Confederation of African Football (Caf) suspended the 2021 qualifiers and all continental matches indefinitely due to Covid-19.

The majority of the national team players ply their trade in the Tunisian , while some foreign-based stars are back in the North African country due to the health crisis at their base abroad.

Tunisia sit atop of their 2021 Afcon qualifying group with two wins after two matches and Kebaier believes the training sessions at the Stade El Menzah in Tunis will make players prepared for the task ahead.

"Many players came to Tunisia in March and were left with no official training," he told the Tunisian FA website.

"We wanted to seize this opportunity to set up a two-stage training camp for the national team to get the players in the best physical and tactical shape.

"We want our players to be prepared both physically and mentally. We haven't seen them together since November 2019 so it's crucial that when the activities resume, we are well prepared on every aspect.”

Players invited for the first batch of training from June 8 to June 13 are Farouk Ben Mustapha, Moez Ben Cherifia, Wajdi Kechrida, Saddem Ben Aziza, Nessim Hnid, Mortadha Ben Wanness, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed amine Ben Amor, Mohamed Ali Ben rodhane, Naim Sliti, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Saad Bgir and Bassem Srarfi.

Players invited for the second batch of training from June 16 to June 21 are Atef Dkhili, Aymen Dahmene, Hamza Mathlouthi, Zied Boughattass, Hani Amamou, Skander Laabidi, Houssem Dagdoug, Mohamed Methnani, Ahmed Khlil, Yessine Khenissi, Mohamed Ali Ben Hammouda, Yessine Chammakhi and Firas Belarbi.

Tunisia are scheduled to begin their qualification for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in on October 5. They are paired against Equatorial Guinea, Zambia and Mauritania in Group B.