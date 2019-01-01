Tuchel: Zidane loves Mbappe? People want what they can't have...

The German laughed off suggestions that he is angry with the Blancos' boss for continually reaffirming his fondness for the PSG striker

Thomas Tuchel has suggested Zinedine Zidane loves forward Kylian Mbappe more because he is unattainable.

Speaking ahead of and PSG's clash on Tuesday, Los Blancos boss Zidane reaffirmed his admiration for the international, saying: "I am already in love with him."

Tuchel laughed off suggestions he was angry with Zidane for his remarks, stating he is not the only one who loves the 20-year-old World Cup winner.

"I don't know how in love Zidane is with Mbappe, but we really love our player," he told a media conference.

"The most important thing is that he is our player. We are happy to have him with us. When you can't have things you want, you want it even more."

PSG blew Madrid away 3-0 in their opening Group A game in September, but Tuchel is expecting a far tougher test at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It is a different game for many reasons," he added. "Firstly, we are playing in Madrid – one of the hardest stadiums to play in. Madrid have leaders and captains all over the pitch.

"Now they are playing well and are in great form. They have a lot more victories and don't concede a lot of goals.

"It's really hard to play against Madrid now, especially when they are at home. But we are a well-balanced team. We are dangerous and we will pose a challenge for them.

"I'm really convinced it is time to grab the opportunity because we can be really dangerous if we work together and if we are patient. It is a good time to show people and prove that we are able to play a great game and a really hard one like this."

The champions have already qualified for the knockout stages after winning all four of their group games.

Tuchel has demanded his side plays with the same intensity that has characterised their campaign so far when they face off against Zidane's men.

"We have showed great intensity with the ball during the group stage and it has been really impressive," he said.

"This is the key. Without the work of the whole team it is not possible to win games in the Champions League. If we want to win against Madrid it is mandatory to play like that. That will be the challenge and we have set the benchmark."