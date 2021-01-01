Tuchel matches Chelsea records of Scolari & Mourinho in 12-game unbeaten start

The German tactician is yet to come unstuck as Blues boss, with a 0-0 draw played out against Leeds in his latest outing at the helm

Thomas Tuchel has matched Chelsea records set by Luiz Felipe Scolari and Jose Mourinho in extending his unbeaten start as Blues boss to 12 games.

The German tactician is yet to come unstuck since inheriting the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge from Frank Lampard.

His latest outing delivered a 0-0 draw with Leeds at Elland Road, with notable marks being hit when avoiding defeat and collecting another clean sheet.

Which records has Tuchel emulated?

A 12-game unbeaten start in the Chelsea hot-seat is the best than any Blues boss has achieved since stepping into one of the most demanding of roles.

Scolari managed that feat in 2008, with the Brazilian making a positive opening to his reign in west London.

He would be gone by February 2009, as early progress quickly eroded, but Tuchel will be looking to fare considerably better as he closes in on Stamford Bridge history.

12 - Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in all 12 of his games in charge of Chelsea in all competitions, the joint-longest unbeaten start by a manager in the club’s history (Felipe Scolari also 12). Bounce. pic.twitter.com/mJ8V91wObe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2021

In securing a shut-out against Leeds, Tuchel has now seen his Chelsea side collect 10 clean sheets from 12 games.

Sheffield United and Southampton are the only sides to have breached the Blues, with those efforts coming in games that Tuchel still took four points from.

3 - Chelsea have had more goalless draws in 10 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel (3) than they did in 57 under Frank Lampard (2). pic.twitter.com/kElnYZVrB4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2021

Only three-time Premier League title winner Mourinho can claim to have matched that defensive record during his time at the Bridge.

Upon arriving in English football back in 2004, the enigmatic Portuguese quickly made his Chelsea team difficult to break down and conceded just twice through his first 10 top-flight fixtures.

What has been said?

Tuchel would have been hoping for more when sending his side into battle against Leeds, with chances falling the way of Kai Havertz at Elland Road.

He was, however, happy to take another point that has kept Chelsea in the top four.

He told BBC Sport: “We had enough chances to score. It was an OK game, sometimes it is hard to score.

“It is not that you get what you wish for and we have to keep on working hard and be more precise in the opponents' box.

“It was not so nice to play and the pitch is not in good condition - this is a factor.

“Our timing in the last 20 minutes - we need to be more clinical. We invest a lot against the ball so also we were tired when we arrived in good positions.”

