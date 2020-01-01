Troost-Ekong helps Udinese end Serie A 2019-20 season with victory over Sassuolo

The Nigeria international played a key role as the White and Blacks finished the campaign 13th in the Italian top-flight

William Troost-Ekong was in action as secured a 1-0 victory over in their last game for the 2019-20 season on Sunday.

The Super Eagles centre-back played a prominent role as Luca Gotti’s men return to winning ways at Stadio Mapei after losing against Lecce last time out.

Troost-Ekong was handed a starting role in the encounter forming a three-man defence along with Samir and Sebastien De Maio.

The 26-year-old was rock solid for the White and Blacks, making four clearances, two interceptions and had a 77% successful pass rate to help his side keep a clean sheet in the encounter.

Stefano Okaka Chuka scored the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute after he was set up by Kevin Lasagna to ensure Udinese clinched all three points.

Troost-Ekong featured for the entirety of the game while international Seko Fofana was a second-half substitute, replacing Marvin Zeegelaar.

The victory helped the White and Blacks to end the 2019-20 season on the 13th spot on the league table with 45 points from 38 games.

Troost-Ekong joined Udinese in the summer of 2018 from Bursaspor and has been a key member of the side since his arrival and this season he made 30 league appearances.

The 26-year-old defender started his career with academy before teaming up with Hotspur youth set up.

The Super Eagles centre-back moved to the to begin his senior career, joining Groningen in 2013.

Troost-Ekong then signed for Belgian First Division A side Gent in 2017, where he spent two years, including a loan spell at Haugesund.

His impressive defensive performances for Turkish side Bursaspor caught the attention of Udinese, who secure his signature in 2017 and made 35 league appearances for the side in his debut season as they finished 12th in the Serie A.

Troost-Ekong is currently the Super Eagles vice-captain and has 42 caps for the West Africans since he played his first game against Chad in 2015 in an Africa Cup f Nations qualifying game.

The defender was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 Afcon in and will hope to continue his solid defensive showings during the World Cup and Afcon qualifiers.