Eddie Howe has given an update on Kieran Trippier's injury after seeing the Newcastle star hobble off during his side's win against Aston Villa.

Newcastle moved four points clear of the relegation zone with a crucial 1-0 home victory over Villa on Sunday.

Trippier was the match-winner as he fired home an unstoppable 35th-minute free-kick, but he was forced off early in the second half due to a foot injury.

What's been said?

Magpies boss Howe gave an update on Trippier's condition post-match, telling reporters: “Kieran’s been huge for us. We don’t want him to be out. He’s gone for a scan on his foot.”

Supporters will hope that the issue does not prove to be serious and Trippier can return in time for next weekend's trip to West Ham.

Trippier's impact at Newcastle

Newcastle completed the signing of Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12 million ($16m) in the January transfer window and he made his Premier League debut for the club in a 1-1 draw with Watford.

The 31-year-old then opened his goalscoring account for the Magpies with a free-kick during their impressive 3-1 win against Everton on February 8, and managed to repeat the trick against Villa.

"I was softened by the blow of not having the penalty when I saw Kieran over the ball," Howe said of Trippier's latest piece of set-piece magic.

Article continues below

"Just when you see the dynamics of the goal and the wall, you think ‘this is a chance, this’.

"There was a little bit of luck (with the deflection), it wasn’t as beautiful as the Everton one, but it was still equally effective. Big compliment to Kieran.”

Further reading