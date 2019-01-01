Trippier admits 'behind-the-scenes' issues led him from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid

The England international defender has swapped life at Spurs for that in Spain and is looking forward to embracing a fresh start in his career

Kieran Trippier has revealed that “behind-the-scenes” issues at contributed to him taking on a new challenge at .

The international right-back has penned a three-year contract with the Liga giants after completing a £22 million ($27m) transfer .

He had spent four seasons with Spurs, taking in over 100 appearances.

The 28-year-old enjoyed productive times with club and country during his spell in north London, but was happy to start afresh when the opportunity presented itself.

Trippier has suggested that call was made due to differences off the field at Tottenham, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side now moving on without him.

“I think it was time for me to change and move on,” Trippier told Sky Sports .

“I don't necessarily mean that I needed to move on, but things happened behind the scenes at Tottenham, which I don't really want to go into, but I needed to move on from that.”

Trippier has slotted seamlessly into the fold at Atletico during their pre-season preparations.

He got his first taste of a derby date with arch-rivals Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup, with Diego Simeone’s side running out 7-3 winners in an extraordinary contest.

On top of the 10 goals, the game also delivered two red cards – with both sides reduced to 10 men.

Diego Costa, fresh from netting four times against the Blancos, was among those to be dismissed, but the fiery frontman, along with fellow former striker Alvaro Morata, is among those to have helped Trippier settle in new surroundings.

A man who starred for England at the 2018 World Cup added on his new experience: “It's been a lot easier than I expected.

“The lads have been unbelievable with me. Since I've been through the door they've welcomed me with open arms, the coach as well.

“Especially those two - they've been brilliant with me, Morata and Costa. They've been explaining to me what it means to play for Atletico and what it means to the fans.”

Atletico have more pre-season outings to come against the likes of the All-Stars team and before opening the new season at home to on August 18.