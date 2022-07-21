Tributes pour in after Germany legend Uwe Seeler dies aged 85

The former Hamburg striker captained his country in the 1966 World Cup final

Germany legend Uwe Seeler has died at the age of 85. Seeler enjoyed an illustrious 21-year career that saw him remain loyal to one club, Hamburg, between 1952 and 1973.

The former striker scored a staggering 445 goals in 519 games for Hamburg, and was just as prolific at international level with the German national team.

Seeler found the net 43 times in 72 outings for West Germany and appeared in four World Cups, including as captain in his country's 4-2 final defeat to England in 1966.

He is widely regarded as one of Germany's greatest ever players and remains Hamburg's all-time top scorer in the Bundesliga to this day with 137 goals to his name.

Seeler is survived by his wife Ilka, with whom he had three daughters. His grandson, Levin Oztunali, currently plays in the German top-flight for Union Berlin.

Tributes pour in for Uwe Seeler

Hamburg board member Jonas Boldt released a statement paying tribute to Seeler on behalf of the club, which reads: "We will never forget him and will always cherish him.

"Uwe Seeler stands for everything that characterises a good person: Down-to-earthness, loyalty, joie de vivre, plus he was always approachable. He is the epitome of HSV."

We mourn the loss of Uwe #Seeler.



The greatest HSV player of all time has died at the age of 85.



Rest in peace, dear Uwe 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A84SOttaDP — HSV English (@HSV_English) July 21, 2022

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn, meanwhile, described Seeler's death as a "painful loss for the entire football family" before adding: "When you think of German football and greatest players, you think of Uwe Seeler."

"We will always remember him as one of the very special ones of the sport."



Rest in peace, Uwe Seeler 🕯️ — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) July 21, 2022

The German Women's national team also paid homage to Seeler by wearing black armbands during their 2-0 victory over Austria in the Euro 2022 quarter-final.