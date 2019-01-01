Trezeguet scores again as Aston Villa lose to Wolverhampton Wanderers

The 25-year-old Egypt international scored a late effort as the Claret and Blue Army lost at Molineux Stadium

Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan found the back of the net in ’s 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The 25-year-old was afforded his 13th appearance at Molineux Stadium since his summer switch from Turkish club Kasimpasa.

The winger, who opened his goal account against last weekend, scored a late effort which was not enough to save the Claret and Blue Army from their third consecutive league defeat.

Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez gave a 2-0 lead before the international scored in stoppage-time.

Trezeguet featured for the duration of the game while Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba was replaced in the 69th minute.

The forward will hope to replicate his goalscoring form for when they take on and Comoros in qualifiers on November 14 and 18, respectively.