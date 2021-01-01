Traore set to end Liverpool & Barcelona transfer speculation by signing new Wolves deal

The Spain winger stalled over fresh terms earlier this season, but is now ready to commit his future to the Molineux club

Wolves winger Adama Traore is in talks over a new contract at the Premier League club.

The Spain international was considering his future when he lost his place in the side in the autumn but is now ready to sign fresh terms after becoming a regular once more.

However, any deal is likely to include a gentleman's agreement that allows him to leave should a bigger club bid a certain fee.

Traore contract talks positive

Traore’s current contract doesn’t expire until 2023 but Wolves are keen to tie down the 25-year-old to a long-term deal. Goal understands negotiations over a new contract seem positive, with both parties keen for an agreement.

Things were different earlier this season, however, when Traore often found himself behind Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence in the Wanderers’ pecking order after a dip in form towards the end of the previous campaign.

At that stage the former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa man was ready to move elsewhere but having started 14 out of the last 15 matches, he has now changed his stance.

Any deal though would come with the understanding that the player could move on should a big club make a certain bid. This wouldn’t be a formal release clause, which are rare in England, so would be more like a gentleman’s agreement.

N’Golo Kante left Leicester for Chelsea over a similar arrangement in the summer of 2016.

The bigger picture

After selling Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty last summer and losing Raul Jimenez to long-term injury, Wolves will be desperate not to see another key player head through the Molineux exit door.

News of Traore’s desire to stay will therefore be a huge boost to boss Nuno Espirito Santo after a difficult campaign largely spent in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Traore’s dribbling skills combined with his upper body strength make him a handful for opposition defenders and he was one of their star players during the first half the 2019-20 season before the coronavirus shutdown.

Liverpool, Manchester City and former club Barcelona have been linked with a move for Traore in the recent past, so it is little surprise he is pushing for some sort of agreement that would allow him to move should a bid from one of those clubs come in for him in the future.

In return a hefty transfer fee would soften the blow of losing the player, allowing Wolves to bring in a quality replacement.

