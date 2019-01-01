Traore opens 2019-20 goal account as Lyon overcome Benfica

The Burkina Faso international sealed maximum points for Rudi Garcia's side with in Tuesday's Champions League outing

Bertrand Traore scored his first goal of the season in 's 3-1 victory over .

Traore sealed the Kids' win on Tuesday after replacing Jeff Reine-Adelaide in the 73rd minute for his fourth appearance in the Uefa this term.

With Lyon leading by 2-1, the 24-year-old forward found the back of the net with his maiden strike of the season in the 81st minute.

After bagging their second win in the elite European competition, Lyon climbed to the second spot in Group G with seven points after four games.

The FrenchLigue 1 club visit third-placed for their next Champions League fixture on November 27.