‘Traore is unplayable’ – Liverpool boss Klopp in awe of Wolves winger

The German tactician has heaped praise on the athletic forward after another impressive display

manager Jurgen Klopp has described winger Adama Traore as "unplayable" following the Reds’ 2-1 victory at Molineux on Thursday night.

The pacey wide forward laid on an assist for Raul Jimenez’s equaliser early in the second half, cancelling out Jordan Henderson’s opening goal, but Roberto Firmino netted late on to hand Liverpool yet another win.

Despite beating Wolves, Reds boss Klopp reserved special words of praise for Traore, whose outstanding athleticism caused Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson all manner of problems down the flank.

"[Traore] is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable,” Klopp said after the game. “What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good."

The former product has four goals and seven assists to his name this season as the 23-year-old lives up to his potential in the final third.

Liverpool captain Henderson, who assisted Firmino’s winner as well as scoring from midfield, also spoke highly of Traore’s qualities but was quick to praise his team-mates for dealing well with such an athletic opponent.

"[Traore] is very tough, strong, powerful, quick,” Henderson added. “He's difficult to play against. But the lads did brilliantly against him. I thought we did really well with that."

Traore also expressed pride in his and his team-mates’ performances against the unbeaten league leaders, insisting that the Wolves players gave their all and are disappointed to have not managed at least a draw.

"The team did well today,” Traore said. “We worked hard throughout the game. [We are] sad we didn't get the win or the draw, but we have to keep pushing, working and taking the positive things, fight to the end.

"[Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo] said we have to keep going, not concede, keep pushing, keep fighting for each ball. So that's what we did. We went 100 per cent. Me and Raul Jimenez had different roles today. We worked so hard today. [We are] disappointed not to take points but we take the experience.

"We don't forget they are a great team, an amazing team and one of the best - or the best in Europe. Congratulations to them, how they are going in the league, but we fight. We will fight to the end."

Liverpool are now 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League while Wolves remain seventh, six points shy of fourth-placed .