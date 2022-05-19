Toulon tournament 2022: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous winners of Tournoi Maurice Revello

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the 2022 Toulon Tournament

The high-anticipated Toulon tournament makes its return this year after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition will get underway on May 29, with the final scheduled to take place two weeks later on June 12.

Historically, France, Brazil and England have been the most successful teams at the renowned youth competition, but both reigning champions Brazil and England (who won the tournament thre times in a row between 2016 and 2018) will be absent this time around.

There will be plenty of other exciting teams to look forward to, though, as Argentina are expected to include a number of Europe-based stars in their squad, including Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho and Juventus' Matias Soule.

Illustrious names to have shone at the tournament in the past include the likes of David Ginola, Rui Costa, James Rodriguez, Javier Mascherano and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to name just a few.

Group A Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Argentina U-20

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

France U-20

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Panama U-23

000

0

00

0

0
4

Saudi Arabia U-20

0

0

000000

Group A Fixtures and Results

DateTime Fixture

May 29, 2022

14:00

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

May 29, 2022

17:30

France vs Panama

June 1, 2022

14:00

Panama vs Argentina

June 1, 2022

17:30

France vs Saudi Arabia

June 4, 2022

14:00

Saudi Arabia vs Panama

June 4, 2022

17:30

France vs Argentina

Group B Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Ghana U-20

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Indonesia U-23

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Mexico U-20

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Venezuela U-23

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group B Fixtures and Results

DateTime (local)Fixture

May 30, 2022

13:30

Indonesia vs Venezuela

May 30, 2022

17:30

Mexico vs Ghana

June 2, 2022

14:00

Ghana vs Indonesia

June 2, 2022

17:30

Mexico vs Venezuela

June 5, 2022

14:00

Venezuela vs Ghana

June 5, 2022

17:30

Mexico vs Indonesia

Group C Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Algeria U-23

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Colombia U-19

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Comoros U-20

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Japan U-19

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group C Fixtures and Results

DateTime (local)Fixture

May 31, 2022

14:00

Japan vs Algeria

May 31, 2022

17:30

Colombia vs Comoros

June 3, 2022

14:00

Japan vs Comoros

June 3, 2022

17:30

Algeria vs Colombia

June 6, 2022

14:00

Japan vs Colombia

June 6, 2022

17:30

Algeria vs Comoros

2022 Toulon tournament 11th place play-off

Date

Time (local)

Fixture

June 8, 2022

14:00

TBC

2022 Toulon tournament ninth place play-off

Date

Time (local)

Fixture

June 8, 2022

17:30

TBC

2022 Toulon tournament seventh place play-off

Date

Time (local)

Fixture

June 10, 2022

14:00

TBC

2022 Toulon tournament fifth place play-off

Date

Time (local)

Fixture

June 10, 2022

17:30

TBC

2022 Toulon tournament semi-finals

DateTime (local)Fixture

June 9, 2022

14:30

TBC

June 9, 2022

18:00

TBC

2022 Toulon tournament third place play-off

Date

Time (local)

Fixture

June 12, 2022

14:30

Loser S1 vs Loser S2

2022 Toulon tournament final

DateTime (local)Fixture

June 12, 2022

18:00

Winner S1 vs Winner S2

2022 Toulon tournament top scorer

High-profile names such as Jean-Pierre Papin, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry have lifted the top-scorer trophy in the past and there are plenty of promising forwards around at the tournament who will be desperate to follow in their footsteps.

Rank

Name

Country

Goals

1.

-

-

-

Toulon tournament past winners

Rank

Country

Wins

1.

France

12

2.

Brazil

9

3.

England

7

4.

Portugal

3

=

Colombia

3

6.

Bulgaria

2

=

Argentina

2

=

Hungary

2

9

Italy

1

=

Mexico

1

=

Russia

1

=

Ivory Coast

1

=

Chile

1

=

Serbia

1

=

Poland

1

=

Belgium

1