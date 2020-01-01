Tottenham's Parrott set to miss Premier League restart after having appendix removed

The teenage forward is unlikely to be ready for his side's first game back after the coronavirus-enforced shutdown

could be without Troy Parrott when the Premier League resumes after he underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

The 18-year-old was suffering abdominal pain and Spurs' medical staff found him to be showing early signs of appendicitis.

Parrott is not expected to be back in training until late June, a club statement confirmed, with the English top flight returning on the 17th of that month.

"Troy Parrott has undergone surgery to remove his appendix," the statement read.

"The young striker was found to have early signs of appendicitis after reporting abdominal pain to our medical staff. He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and returning to training later in June."

The teenage striker signed a new deal with Spurs through 2023 in February.

Parrott has made four appearances for Spurs in all competitions since progressing through the academy, with his Premier League debut coming against in December.

Many expected the international to be more involved in Tottenham's plans when Harry Kane and Heung-min Son suffered injuries earlier this season.

However, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has insisted he will not rush the teenager into his plans, saying in March that Parrott requires plenty more development before he's ready for extensive playing time.

"We cannot tell you every single detail. We are taking care of a player and a young boy. He's 18 but one month ago he was 17," Mourinho said.

"We are taking good care of him. Yesterday we decided it was good for him to play [for the U23s] but only for 45 minutes. The objective was to get some football.

"He has qualities, he has potential. He's not an end product and he has a lot to develop at every level.

"He's going to be on the bench tomorrow again. He has two Premier League appearances, something that's not normal for 18-year-olds. He’s a privileged one.

"He has the privilege of that and training with the first team and the very good people in the academy. Step by step."

Tottenham currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table, seven points behind in fourth place.