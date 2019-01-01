Tottenham's Aurier not as good as his rivals - Bent and Mills

Despite his recent contribution to the team, the Ivory Coast international has been criticised for his defensive lapses

Former defender Danny Mills and ex- Hotspur forward Darren Bent have slammed Serge Aurier for his performances in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

After missing Spurs' opening league games, Aurier made his way into the starting XI against a fortnight ago where he notched a brace of assists in their 4-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following his absence in their Uefa opener against Olympiacos, the international was involved in Tottenham's Premier League loss to last Saturday where he had a goal chalked off.

When quizzed about Aurier's quality as a right-back, Mills didn't rate him compared to those at top clubs.

“Internationally he’s very, very good, but I look at it and he’s not quite there, he’s not up to it," Mills told Football Insider247.

“You’ve got Kyle Walker or Cancelo, you’ve got Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez could play there if necessary, Azpilicueta at , you’ve got Bellerin at . I think they’re all better than him.

“That’s a weakness since Trippier left.”

Following Kieran Trippier's switch to this summer, Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters are the available right-backs in Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Bent lamented the errors made by the former PSG defender that placed the team in danger, when asked if the 26-year-old is top-four quality, the former international answered; "No, personally, no. Defensively, he’s all over the place, positionally, he’s all over the place.

Article continues below

“People get in behind him, I don’t think he’s particularly great on the ball – yeah, he scored a great goal the other day which was chalked off but when you look at the right-backs that they’ve had.

“People aimed a lot of Trippier but you knew what you were getting from Trippier. Technically on the ball, he was very good, positionally he got himself into the right areas.

“Aurier, he’s powerful, but he’s often left wanting. He’ll break forward and leave that right side exposed, a lot of the time the right centre-half is one-v-one with the wide man. That’s something they definitely need to work on.”