Tottenham will benefit from lack of Champions League when Premier League returns, claims Kane

The England striker believes his side will have the upper hand as they look to beat the competition to a top-four finish

Harry Kane believes will have an advantage in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League because they will not be distracted by European competition.

Spurs are eighth in the table and seven points behind , who occupy the final spot that guarantees qualification to next season's .

After Norwich eliminated them from the , Jose Mourinho's team were knocked out of Europe by in their last game before the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of football across the world.

Meanwhile, their rivals for a top-four finish such as Chelsea, , , and are all competing in at least one other tournament.

With only the English top flight to focus on, Kane is confident of his side's chances of booking a return to the continental competition next term.

He told Sky Sports: "From our point of view we are not in any of the other competitions so we have got nine games to concentrate on picking up as many points and try and get into the Champions League spots.

"So at least all our focus is going to be on one competition."

Kane has not played since suffering a muscle injury two months before the Premier League was suspended.

The league will return this month, with Tottenham starting with a home game against fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19 and the international will be fit to play.

The 26-year-old says he is in good shape despite the long break.

"It feels like a pre-season, it has been good so far," he added.

"I was doing individual training for a while and almost got to a stage where I was back with the team and then we had to stay at home.

"It's been a chance for me to get fit, it has been six months since I have played a game so I haven't done that since I was about five years old."

Kane, who has four years left on his contract at Spurs, has scored 11 times and made two assists in 20 appearances in the Premier League this season.