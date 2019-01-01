Tottenham vs Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Spurs are looking to take advantage of an under-fire Magpies side to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season

are looking to build on last weekend's hard-earned point at as they welcome Steve Bruce's to north London.

In a fixture that hasn't produced a draw in its last 21 iterations, a win for Spurs would make it five in a row over Newcastle and represent a solid return after what seemed like a tricky start to the new Premier League season.

By contrast, the Magpies are one of three teams yet to register a point, with Bruce yet to win the affection of a fanbase still thinking wistfully of former manager Rafa Benitez.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga Defenders Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Aurier, Sessegnon, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Davies Midfielders Dier, Sissoko, Ndombele, Winks, Eriksen, Lo Celso, Skipp, Alli, Wanyama Forwards Kane, Son, Lamela, Moura

Mauricio Pochettino welcomes Heung-min Son back to the first-team fold after he missed the first two games of the season through suspension.

Tanguy Ndombele is unavailable after straining his thigh in training, but Dele Alli is close to a return. Giovani Lo Celso could be due for his first start after coming off the bench last week.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Eriksen, Lamela, Son; Kane.

Position Newcastle United squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Elliot, Darlow Defenders Lascelles, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Hayden, Almiron, Atsu, Ki, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff Forwards Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle, Saint-Maximin, Muto

Record signing Joelinton took a knock in the defeat to Norwich last week but should start, but fellow forwards Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle won't play. Allan Saint-Maximin was missing last week after a cameo performance on the opening weekend, but he is back to fitness and could feature again.

Possible Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Dummett, Lascelles, Schar, Ritchie; Ki, Shelvey, Hayden; Almiron, Joelinton.

Match Preview

Mauricio Pochettino was happy with his club's business in the transfer window but is still sweating on the futures of Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen as the European window drags on.

Eriksen in particular has been a thorn in his side. Instrumental in the win over , the Dane started last week but is reportedly thought to still be eyeing a move away from the Premier League.

Giovani Lo Celso made his debut last week from the bench and will be hoping for a first appearance at home on Sunday, while the return of Heung-min Son is hugely welcome. He scored the only goal of the game the last time these sides met, and is on the hunt for a first strike in the league since early April.

However they are boosted, though, the shadow of Eriksen's future is proving an unwelcome distraction.

“It’s not the best situation for him and for everyone,” Pochettino said. “It is not what I think the club or the player expected it to be. You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.

"I know really well that decisions like this are not easy but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”

Still, uncertainty over a player of Eriksen's quality is a problem Steve Bruce would probably be happy to have. He wasn't expecting an easy ride at Newcastle but his first two games have underlined the size of the task he faces on and off the pitch.

Though Jonjo Shelvey scored a late consolation against Norwich, the Magpies are yet to complete a pass inside the opposition penalty area in the Premier League. To make matters worse former striker Michael Chopra, who scored one goal in 21 league appearances for the club, claimed earlier this week that some Newcastle players have complained to him that they don't know their roles under Bruce.

"The disappointing thing is people who just generally tell lies," Bruce said. "The Michael Chopra thing was blown out of all proportion.

"It's laughable, really, for the people in the dressing room and my staff. Some of this stuff is just nonsense, but obviously it gets mentioned regularly.

"I'm just surprised that people take any attention to him. Some of this stuff is just fabricated and lies. When it's like that you think 'Why is that making national headlines which is total rubbish?'

"For the past four or five weeks it's been relentless, let's make no mistake about it, but I've grown accustomed to it and if I can protect the players then I will. Ultimately it's always my responsibility. I'm the one who sits here, I'm the one who talks to [the press], I'm the one who picks the team.

"No formation, no tactics, no substitutions, wrong - the whole thing at the minute. We can't even take a warm-up!"