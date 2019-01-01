Tottenham reach £11m agreement with Guangzhou for the sale of Dembele

The Belgian midfielder has sealed a switch to the Chinese Super League on Thursday, bringing to an end his seven year spell at Spurs

Tottenham have agreed on an £11m ($14m) fee with Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande for the transfer of Mousa Dembele, subject to international clearance.

The 31-year-old joined Spurs back in 2012 from Fulham and appeared 250 times for the Lilywhites across all competitions, scoring ten goals.

He fell down the pecking order in Mauricio Pochettino's squad this season though and was restricted to just ten Premier League appearances, behind the likes of Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Harry Winks and Eric Dier.

Dembele will now link up with former Barcelona star Paulinho at Guangzhou and he will play under the stewardship of former Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro, who leads the team as head coach.

More to follow.