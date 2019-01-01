Tottenham motivated by Champions League final loss, says Kane

The England striker is determined to have another chance at European football's top prize after losing out to Liverpool in the decider

Harry Kane says are motivated to become an even stronger team following last season's final heartbreak.

A 2-0 loss to Premier League rivals in June's showpiece denied Spurs what would have been a first major trophy since 2008.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi gave Liverpool victory in Madrid, where Kane returned from injury but struggled to make an impact.

But Kane is hopeful the European run will not be a one-off for his side, who have moved to strengthen by bringing in Tanguy Ndombele from for a club-record fee.

Gutted we couldn’t get the job done last night. We’ll learn from it and come back stronger next year. Thanks to our fans for your unbelievable support home and away this season. You’ve been incredible. #COYS pic.twitter.com/lylUnypQXb — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 2, 2019

"I think it just motivates you to get better," Kane told Sky Sports. "With the Champions League final, you want to play in those games all the time.

"We know it's going to be tough to get back there this year and it's down to us to perform."

Spurs finished the 2018-19 campaign fourth in the Premier League to guarantee themselves a place in the Champions League group stage.

Kane, however, played only a marginal role in their European adventure after a season plagued with injury.

A succession of setbacks saw the international miss several crucial matches, including both semi-finals against as well as a host of Premier League outings.

The striker nevertheless finished the season with 24 goals, making him Spurs' top scorer.