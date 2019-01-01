Tottenham duo Son & Pochettino win London Football Awards

The Spurs manager and forward were the big winners at Thursday's awards ceremony in the English capital

manager Maurico Pochettino and forward Son Hueng-min have both been honoured at the London Football Awards.

Pochettino has been named Manager of the Year whilst Son took home the Player of the Year award at the ceremony in Battersea on Thursday.

Pochettino collected the award after guiding Tottenham to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season, securing football for the third year in a row.

The north London club have maintained that good form in the 2018-19 campaign, with Spurs currently third in the table.

They also look well set for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in their last-16 first leg earlier this month.

All this has been achieved whilst playing their home games at Wembley as the club’s new stadium on the site of their old White Hart Lane ground is built.

international Son, meanwhile, is recognised after a year that saw him establish himself as a key player in the Tottenham first team.

The 26-year-old scored 19 goals throughout 2018 and has begun the New Year in equally prolific form.

The former man has scored six goals in 10 appearances since the turn of the year, including the crucial opener in their Champions League win over Dortmund.

It is the second year in succession that a Tottenham player has won the award after Harry Kane was honoured in 2018.

Elsewhere, Declan Rice was named Young Player of the Year after a breakthrough season with West Ham.

The 20-year-old has established himself in the Hammers first-team this season under Manuel Pellegrini, with his performances leading to an international tug-of-war between and the for his services.

The young midfielder ultimately chose to switch international allegiance to England despite making three friendly appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

Rice, who was born in England but qualified for Ireland through his grandparents, formally submitted his request to FIFA this week.

If the paperwork is completed in time then Rice is expected to be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for qualifiers against and Montenegro next month.