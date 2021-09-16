From Roy Krishna to Sunil Chhetri, who are the top-scorers of each club in ISL?

Goal tells you the highest goal scorer of each ISL Club...

The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed some of the fiercest forwards in the world which include former World Cuppers like Diego Forlan and Alessandro Del Piero.

In the recent past, we have watched relatively unknown players like Miku and Ferran Corominas come in dazzle the domestic scene with their sheer brilliance and clinical finishing. That trend continues to date as amongst the current crop of players, we have the likes of Roy Krishna and Nerijus Valskis who are the nightmares of defenders. Then there is Bartholomew Ogbeche who has been here for three seasons and is the only player who holds the record for scoring the most goals for two clubs.

Amongst the topscorers for the ISL, there are two Indian players as well - Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Indian and Bengaluru FC skipper continues to be the most potent goalscorer in the league amongst the domestic players and all eyes will be on him in the upcoming edition of ISL as well, which is set to start from November 19.

Let us now take a look at the top goal scorers for each club.

ATK MOHUN BAGAN

Player Name Matches Goals Roy Krishna 21 14 Manvir Singh 21 5 David Williams 18 4

*ATK Mohun Bagan's stats are taken from when they came into existence at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

BENGALURU FC

Player Name Matches Goals Sunil Chhetri 77 40 Miku 32 20 Erik Paartalu 67 9

CHENNAIYIN FC

Player Name Matches Goals Jeje Lalpekhlua 69 23 Stiven Mendoza 25 17 Nerijus Valskis 20 15

EAST BENGAL

Player Name Matches Goals Matti Steinmann 17 4 Bright Enobakhare 12 3 Anthony Pilkington 17 3

FC GOA

Player Name Matches Goals Ferran Corominas 57 48 Hugo Boumous 42 16 Igor Angulo 21 14

HYDERABAD FC

Player Name Matches Goals Aridane Santana 18 10 Marcelinho 17 7 Bobo 13 5

JAMSHEDPUR FC

Player Name Matches Goals Nerijus Valskis 18 8 Sergio Castel 11 7 Pablo Morgado 13 4

KERALA BLASTERS

Player Name Matches Goals Bartholomew Ogbeche 16 15 CK Vineeth 42 11 Ian Hume 29 10

MUMBAI CITY

Player Name Matches Goals Modou Sougou 32 15 Adam le Fondrer 22 11 Bartholomew Ogbeche 22 8

NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Player Name Matches Goals Bartholomew Ogbeche 18 12 Federico Gallego 46 9 Nicolas Velez 25 8

ODISHA FC