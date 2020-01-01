Premier League cleared to resume on June 1 after government publish 50-page post-lockdown document

The coronavirus crisis has caused major disruptions to the sporting calendar in recent months, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel

The government have published a 50-page document for lifting the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in which could the Premier League restart on June 1.

A guide for exiting the lockdown has been released on Monday afternoon, with social distancing measures to remain in place as various activities are resumed across the country.

Article continues below

Step two of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "roadmap" clears the way for current football season get back underway next month, with all remaining fixtures set to be played behind closed doors until public safety can be guaranteed.

More teams

The new document has been titled 'Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's Covid-19 Recovery Strategy', and the lifting of restrictions is conditional upon the continued adherence to protocols which have been put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

More to follow.