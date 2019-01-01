'Too good for MLS' - Ibrahimovic warns Galaxy fans not to get used to Pavon

The Argentine has already made an impact for LA Galaxy, and the club's biggest star says he won't be hanging around the league

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has warned fans not to get used to seeing Cristian Pavon, who he claims is "too good" to stay in Major League Soccer for very long.

Pavon joined the Galaxy this summer on a loan deal and has hit the ground running, helping the Galaxy end a poor run of form with a star showing in a 2-0 win over on Saturday night.

His performance was impressive, earning a penalty that Ibrahimovic converted, and with the Galaxy sitting third in the Western Conference the LA outfit could well be on the verge of hitting its stride as the playoffs approach.

Following the win Ibrahimovic called Pavon "the best on the field" and offered his assessment of the 23-year-old's future prospects, which he doesn't think will include a long stint Stateside.

"He is very good," Ibrahimovic said to ESPN. "He is too good for ."

Pavon has drawn interest from the likes of in the past, and his Swedish teammate sees him moving on quickly.

"I think MLS will not have him for a long time," he added. "We should enjoy him while he is here."

While the Galaxy may not be able to hold onto the international for long, the Ibrahimovic isn't worried about trying to build chemistry, claiming that Pavon is good enough that the two can connect on the field without much time to learn each other's styles.

"When you have a player like that, you don't need to say much," he said.

"You just communicate in the game and try to make the best of it.

"He knows what he is doing. This is his second game and he was the best on the field and today he made a difference.

"I have played with many players and I see when a player is the difference, and he is the difference."

The Galaxy will look to add another win to their record on Saturday when they face off against the , who sit just one point back of them in the Western Conference table.

The club is also in the running for another trophy, with the Galaxy set to face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup semi-final next Tuesday.