Toni Payne's strike eases Sevilla's relegation fears

The Nigerian-American's effort made a huge difference for the visitors as they edged past their struggling hosts on Sunday.

Toni Payne was on target as defeated Logrono 2-1 in a Spanish Superliga encounter at the Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas on Sunday.

Payne's effort plus Jenni Morilla's strike ensured Cristian Toro's side eased their relegation troubles against struggling hosts not minding Irene Yanguas' late consolation.

The 23-year-old doubled the lead for Sevilla in the 37th minute after Morilla opened the scoring three minutes earlier in the contest.

Although Yanguas pulled one back at the death, her effort was not enough to save Hector Blanco's ladies from their 13th defeat of the season.

It was the Nigerian-American's first goal in 10 matches after she netted her last in her side 2-1 win over de Huelva on November 21, 2018 and her fifth goal in 19 appearances this season.

With the victory, Sevilla move out of the relegation zone with 19 points from 22 games.