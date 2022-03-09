Tomori shows off strong Italian in viral video as England centre-back adapts to AC Milan

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The defender appeared unfazed answering questions in a language he's still learning

AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori has showed off his strong Italian in a viral video of a recent interview he conducted in the language.

The former Chelsea player has commented that he's "not perfect" but is doing his best to improve.

He's adapted well overall to life in Italy, becoming a key defender for AC Milan since first joining on loan from the Blues last year.

