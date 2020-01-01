Toko Ekambi assist insufficient as Lyon suffer heavy French Cup loss by PSG

The Cameroonian was involved in Les Gones only goal which was not enough to see them through.

Karl Toko Ekambi provided the assist for 's only goal as they lost 5-1 to PSG in the French Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

Les Gones were defeated in their previous two meetings with Les Parisiens but did get the first goal of the game in the 11th minute after Toko Ekambi nicely set up Martin Terrier, leaving goalkeeper Kaylor Navas for dead.

Kylian Mbappe equalised three minutes later with the scoreline reading 1-1 at half-time.

More teams

11' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! Karl Toko Ekambi cuts it back for Martin Terrier to tap in! YES!!!#OLPSG 1-0 pic.twitter.com/Qd9TCexGFj — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) March 4, 2020

The second half was all PSG from there with Neymar (penalty), Pablo Sarabia and Mbappe adding two more strikes, completing the onslaught for a third straight Lyon defeat by the French capital club.

Lyon were down to 10 men for the remaining 29 minutes in the match after Fernando Marcal got a second yellow card.

Article continues below

27-year old Toko Ekambi played for the entire game, contributing 53 touches and 27 accurate passes (84.4%).

The international also had success in three of his four dribbles and won seven of 12 ground duels.

Lyon will be back on duty on Sunday when they travel to .