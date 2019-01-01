‘To think Liverpool will win every game would be foolish’ – James hoping to see Reds edge out Man City

A former keeper at both Anfield and the Etihad Stadium would like to see Jurgen Klopp land the Premier League title his reign on Merseyside deserves

David James is backing to land the Premier League title, but admits it would be “foolish” to expect them to maintain a winning run for much longer.

The Reds have taken maximum points from their last 17 outings in the English top-flight.

Victory at after the international break would see them match the record set by Manchester City in 2017.

Success at Old Trafford would also see them cement a standing which currently has them eight points clear at the top of the table.

Former Reds goalkeeper James believes they can bring a 30-year wait for title glory to a close, but feels expectations need to be reined in slightly.

He told The Mirror: "I want Liverpool to win it.

"Yes there’s a gap at the moment, but to think Liverpool will win every game this season would be foolish, because it’s never been done before.

"You’d imagine Liverpool are going to drop some points, and Man City will keep gaining points.

"I think Liverpool will do it, I would like Liverpool to do it because Jurgen Klopp deserves it and the club deserves it."

Former international James represented both Liverpool and City in his playing days.

He believes Reds boss Klopp is now well placed to finally get one over on Pep Guardiola as he has everybody pulling in the same direction at Anfield.

James added: "One thing I learnt about Jurgen quite early was the way that he manages that team and the confidence he gives players.

Article continues below

"When he first came in he didn’t make any signings, and that just instilled a level of confidence in the players that the manager was trusting people to do what they’re capable of, rather than just replace them straight away; which is so often the case in a new management tenure."

Klopp’s patience and persistence at Liverpool was finally rewarded in 2018-19 as he guided the Reds to a triumph.

A UEFA Super Cup win has been savoured since then, with the hoping being that major silverware will continue to flow now that a long wait for tangible success has been ended.