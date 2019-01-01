'To hell with the rest of the world' - Warnock cannot wait for Brexit

The veteran boss has added his own typically forthright opinion to the public debate over the UK's future inside the European Union

While the rest of the United Kingdom waits with bated breath to see how the nation's messy 'Brexit' plans turn out, Cardiff City's Neil Warnock has affirmed that he "cannot wait" to get out of the European Union.

The details of the UK's departure from the EU have dominated headlines ever since a slim majority voted in favour of the proposal in a 2016 referendum.

Now, as the deadline for a deal with Europe approaches the country's parliament remains deadlocked, while calls for a second referendum grow.

It is undoubtedly a topic that requires great patience and no little sensitivity; but Warnock, known for his blunt public statements, is taking a different tack.

“I think once the country knows what they’re doing, it will be straightforward [to make signings] … Any transfer window is difficult for me, not just this one," he told reporters when asked if Brexit made it more difficult for Cardiff to work in the transfer market.

“I don’t know why politicians don’t do what the country wants, if I’m honest.

"They had a referendum and now we see different politicians and everyone else trying to put their foot in it … Why did we have a referendum in the first bloody place?

“I can’t wait to get out of it, if I’m honest. I think we’ll be far better out of the bloody thing. In every aspect.

"Football-wise as well, absolutely. To hell with the rest of the world.”

Back in the world of football, the Championship was rocked by espionage and intrigue on Friday when it emerged that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa had sent a 'spy' to observe the training sessions of rival Derby County.

The Rams' manager, Frank Lampard, failed to see the funny side, but Warnock takes a more relaxed attitutde to the practice, which Bielsa insists is "normal".

Article continues below

“Funny, weren’t it?" the veteran manager added.

"I mean [Bielsa] says they do it all over the world. Listen, I hope they come and watch us, it will confuse them. They are quite welcome to come and watch us train.”

Cardiff sit 17th in the Premier League table, just one point clear of the bottom three.